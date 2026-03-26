Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Comfort Systems USA worth $19,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,573.67.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $1,467.39 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $276.44 and a one year high of $1,500.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,305.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,046.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total value of $3,608,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,471.12. The trade was a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,472.56, for a total value of $12,717,028.16. Following the sale, the director owned 73,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,962,077.20. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,288 shares of company stock worth $53,677,038. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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