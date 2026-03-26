Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 45810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATHM. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

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Autohome Stock Up 1.6%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 12.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,968,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $227,497,000 after buying an additional 868,151 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,308,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares during the period. M&G PLC grew its stake in Autohome by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,420,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,243,000 after acquiring an additional 413,287 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 25.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,178,000 after acquiring an additional 678,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,852,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

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Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

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