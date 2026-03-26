Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $68.18 and last traded at $69.2950, with a volume of 60686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.00.

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View Our Latest Analysis on NSIT

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.13.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 684.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21,310 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 74,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global technology provider headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. Founded in 1988, the company specializes in helping organizations harness the power of digital transformation by offering a comprehensive portfolio of IT hardware, software, cloud and licensing management solutions. Insight’s expertise spans across the full technology lifecycle, from initial strategy and consulting to implementation, integration and ongoing managed services.

At the core of Insight’s business are its consulting and professional services, which guide clients through complex technology environments and ensure optimal deployment of solutions.

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