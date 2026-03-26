Georgina Energy (LON:GEX) Trading Down 21.9% – Time to Sell?

Georgina Energy (LON:GEX – Get Free Report) traded down 21.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.55 and last traded at GBX 4.85. 3,901,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 2,449,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.20.

Georgina Energy Trading Down 23.6%

The firm has a market cap of £6.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6.06.

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Georgina Energy Company Profile

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Georgina Energy is a Helium & Hydrogen development and production company, based in Australia.

Georgina Energy aims to become a leading player in the global energy market and is focused on establishing itself among the top producers of helium and hydrogen worldwide. With a strategic approach and leveraging the experienced management team’s expertise, Georgina Energy aims to capitalize on opportunities in these critical energy sectors.

The projects benefit from established infrastructure and a reliable supply chain, offering significant resource potential through low-risk, cost-effective drilling projects.

Georgina Energy has two principal onshore interests held through its wholly owned Australian subsidiary, Westmarket O&G.

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