Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 66,817 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $15,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in CF Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 161.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 21.8% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 141.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $427,089.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,256.50. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $2,454,658.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 55,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,977.72. The trade was a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,408 shares of company stock worth $9,971,298. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:CF opened at $128.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.77. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $137.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.68.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.06. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

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