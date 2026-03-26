Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 34,585 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,585 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.72% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000.

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SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CWI opened at $36.63 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $26.07 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.78.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States. The Fund’s investment advisor is SSgA Funds Management, Inc

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