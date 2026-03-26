Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $16.73 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,237 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of American Water Works worth $16,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AWK. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $28,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

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American Water Works Trading Up 0.7%

AWK stock opened at $134.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.28 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.31 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $149.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.89.

View Our Latest Report on AWK

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

Further Reading

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