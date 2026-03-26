Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 413.86.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 420 target price on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

Get Schroders alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SDR

Schroders Stock Performance

LON SDR opened at GBX 574 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 531.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 439.01. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 283.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 599.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 92.37, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 36.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Schroders had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 16.44%. On average, analysts expect that Schroders will post 33.7347131 EPS for the current year.

About Schroders

(Get Free Report)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds and manages fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge for its clients. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.