A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMKBY shares. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut A.P. Moller-Maersk from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Moller-Maersk in a research note on Monday, February 9th.

Get A.P. Moller-Maersk alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMKBY

A.P. Moller-Maersk Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of AMKBY opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.18. A.P. Moller-Maersk has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.87.

A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.10). A.P. Moller-Maersk had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that A.P. Moller-Maersk will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About A.P. Moller-Maersk

(Get Free Report)

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is a Danish integrated transport and logistics company headquartered in Copenhagen. Operating under the Maersk brand worldwide, the group provides container shipping and end-to-end logistics services, combining ocean freight with land-based transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management for global shippers and manufacturers.

The company’s core activities include container shipping operations, terminal services through APM Terminals, and a growing logistics and services business that offers freight forwarding, customs brokerage, inland transportation and warehousing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Moller-Maersk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Moller-Maersk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.