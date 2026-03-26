Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 827 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Oxford Biomedica from GBX 735 to GBX 800 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 687.

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Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

Oxford Biomedica Company Profile

Shares of Oxford Biomedica stock opened at GBX 600 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £725.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.04. Oxford Biomedica has a 1 year low of GBX 232.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 747.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 665.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.89.

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Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies. The Company collaborates with some of the world’s most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV) and adenoviral vectors.

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