HC Wainwright Cuts Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Price Target to $27.00

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($2.93) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($11.58) EPS.

ACET has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $18.00 target price on Adicet Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Adicet Bio from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

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Adicet Bio Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Adicet Bio stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.56. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($2.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.29. On average, analysts forecast that Adicet Bio will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,000. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,310,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Adicet Bio by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Adicet Bio

Here are the key news stories impacting Adicet Bio this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised near-term and full-year 2026 EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 and FY), trimming projected losses (e.g., Q1 est. now ($2.80) vs prior ($2.91); FY2026 now ($11.58) vs ($12.17)) and reiterated a “Buy” rating with a $27 price target — signals improved analyst sentiment and a large implied upside versus the current share price. MarketBeat HC Wainwright Coverage

HC Wainwright raised near-term and full-year 2026 EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 and FY), trimming projected losses (e.g., Q1 est. now ($2.80) vs prior ($2.91); FY2026 now ($11.58) vs ($12.17)) and reiterated a “Buy” rating with a $27 price target — signals improved analyst sentiment and a large implied upside versus the current share price. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ACET to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), citing improving earnings prospects — upgrades from recognized research services can attract buying interest and short-term momentum. Adicet Bio (ACET) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why

Zacks upgraded ACET to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), citing improving earnings prospects — upgrades from recognized research services can attract buying interest and short-term momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data for March shows anomalous “0 shares” and NaN changes across multiple filings — the numbers appear unreliable or misreported, so there is no clear evidence of elevated short pressure based on the available data. (Monitor future filings for corrected short-interest figures.)

Reported short-interest data for March shows anomalous “0 shares” and NaN changes across multiple filings — the numbers appear unreliable or misreported, so there is no clear evidence of elevated short pressure based on the available data. (Monitor future filings for corrected short-interest figures.) Negative Sentiment: An AmericanBankingNews headline framed HC Wainwright’s coverage as a “pessimistic forecast” for ACET stock price — conflicting media spin can add volatility even when analyst estimates are being trimmed toward smaller losses. HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price

About Adicet Bio

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Adicet Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of off?the?shelf, allogeneic gamma delta (??) T cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company’s proprietary platform enables the genetic engineering of ?? T cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) and other molecular modifications to enhance tumor targeting, expansion, and persistence. By leveraging the innate tumor-recognition properties of ?? T cells, Adicet seeks to overcome the manufacturing and safety challenges associated with autologous cell therapies.

Adicet’s lead product candidate, ADI-001, is a CAR?engineered allogeneic ?? T cell therapy directed against CD20 for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies.

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