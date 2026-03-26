GitLab’s (GTLB) Underperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their underperform rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on GitLab from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GitLab from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure downgraded GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on GitLab from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.62.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GitLab
GitLab Stock Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO James Shen sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $96,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,974.72. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 459,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $10,285,703.63. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,271,046 shares of company stock worth $29,945,143. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,496,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at $314,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 37.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
More GitLab News
Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and momentum remain a constructive backstop — recent coverage highlights that GitLab beat revenue and EPS expectations and delivered ~23% YoY revenue growth, which supports the longer?term fundamental case. Strong Quarter, Weak Reaction
- Neutral Sentiment: New pricing model (Duo Agent pricing & credits) is changing the investment story — the Yahoo Finance piece discusses how the pricing shift could affect monetization and customer economics; impact will depend on adoption and how guidance/metrics evolve. How GitLab’s New Duo Agent Pricing And Credits Model Has Changed Its Investment Story
- Neutral Sentiment: Some short?interest reports are inconsistent (multiple feeds show zero/”NaN” or conflicting volumes), suggesting a data/reporting glitch — monitor for corrected filings before drawing conclusions.
- Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by director Matthew Jacobson — disclosed sales on March 19–20 totaling roughly 1.16M shares at ~$22–$23 per share (proceeds >$26M). Large director exits can be perceived as a negative signal and may increase near?term supply pressure. Matthew Jacobson Sells 459,799 Shares InsiderTrades Report
- Negative Sentiment: William Blair downgraded GitLab to an Underperform, signaling increased bearish analyst sentiment that can pressure the stock and reduce demand from institutional investors. William Blair downgrades GitLab (GTLB)
- Negative Sentiment: Significant short interest reported mid?March: one snapshot shows ~15.39M shares short (~11.6% of float) as of March 13 with ~1.7 days to cover — elevated short interest can amplify downside on weak news or if sentiment deteriorates (note: other feeds show inconsistent figures; monitor official short?interest release).
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.
The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.
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