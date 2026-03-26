GitLab’s (GTLB) Underperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their underperform rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on GitLab from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on GitLab from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure downgraded GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on GitLab from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.62.

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GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $20.67 on Monday. GitLab has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 0.79.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Shen sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $96,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,974.72. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 459,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $10,285,703.63. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,271,046 shares of company stock worth $29,945,143. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 1.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,496,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at $314,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 37.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More GitLab News

Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and momentum remain a constructive backstop — recent coverage highlights that GitLab beat revenue and EPS expectations and delivered ~23% YoY revenue growth, which supports the longer?term fundamental case. Strong Quarter, Weak Reaction

Q4 results and momentum remain a constructive backstop — recent coverage highlights that GitLab beat revenue and EPS expectations and delivered ~23% YoY revenue growth, which supports the longer?term fundamental case. Neutral Sentiment: New pricing model (Duo Agent pricing & credits) is changing the investment story — the Yahoo Finance piece discusses how the pricing shift could affect monetization and customer economics; impact will depend on adoption and how guidance/metrics evolve. How GitLab’s New Duo Agent Pricing And Credits Model Has Changed Its Investment Story

New pricing model (Duo Agent pricing & credits) is changing the investment story — the Yahoo Finance piece discusses how the pricing shift could affect monetization and customer economics; impact will depend on adoption and how guidance/metrics evolve. Neutral Sentiment: Some short?interest reports are inconsistent (multiple feeds show zero/”NaN” or conflicting volumes), suggesting a data/reporting glitch — monitor for corrected filings before drawing conclusions.

Some short?interest reports are inconsistent (multiple feeds show zero/”NaN” or conflicting volumes), suggesting a data/reporting glitch — monitor for corrected filings before drawing conclusions. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by director Matthew Jacobson — disclosed sales on March 19–20 totaling roughly 1.16M shares at ~$22–$23 per share (proceeds >$26M). Large director exits can be perceived as a negative signal and may increase near?term supply pressure. Matthew Jacobson Sells 459,799 Shares InsiderTrades Report

Large insider selling by director Matthew Jacobson — disclosed sales on March 19–20 totaling roughly 1.16M shares at ~$22–$23 per share (proceeds >$26M). Large director exits can be perceived as a negative signal and may increase near?term supply pressure. Negative Sentiment: William Blair downgraded GitLab to an Underperform, signaling increased bearish analyst sentiment that can pressure the stock and reduce demand from institutional investors. William Blair downgrades GitLab (GTLB)

William Blair downgraded GitLab to an Underperform, signaling increased bearish analyst sentiment that can pressure the stock and reduce demand from institutional investors. Negative Sentiment: Significant short interest reported mid?March: one snapshot shows ~15.39M shares short (~11.6% of float) as of March 13 with ~1.7 days to cover — elevated short interest can amplify downside on weak news or if sentiment deteriorates (note: other feeds show inconsistent figures; monitor official short?interest release).

GitLab Company Profile

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GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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