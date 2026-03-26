21529 (ISC.V) (CVE:ISC) Price Target Raised to C$53.00

21529 (ISC.V) (CVE:ISC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James Financial from C$39.00 to C$53.00 in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ISC. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of 21529 (ISC.V) from C$37.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Acumen Capital raised their price target on shares of 21529 (ISC.V) from C$40.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 21529 (ISC.V) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.63.

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21529 (ISC.V) Price Performance

About 21529 (ISC.V)

21529 has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$3.04.

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IROC Energy Services Corp. (IROC Energy) is an oilfield services company. As of December 31, 2011, IROC Energy operated in two segments: the Drilling and Production Services segment and Rental Services segment. The Drilling and Production Services segment carries on business in Western Canada through the Eagle Well Servicing (Eagle) and Helix Coil Services (Helix) divisions. Aero Rental Services (Aero), its rentals division, offers a range of rental equipment to the oil and gas industry. Through the IROC Energy Services Partnership (the IROC Partnership), the Company provides products, services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB).

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