1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded at Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $3.75 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Noble Financial also issued estimates for 1-800 FLOWERS.COM’s Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FLWS. Zacks Research raised shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

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1-800 FLOWERS.COM Price Performance

FLWS stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $8.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $702.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 156,238.5% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 20,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Jain Global LLC acquired a new position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800 FLOWERS.COM

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, founded in 1976 by Jim McCann and headquartered in Jericho, New York, is a leading floral and gift retailer in North America. Operating primarily through its online platform and call center, the company offers a wide selection of fresh-cut flowers, gourmet foods, gift baskets, plants and home décor items. With a network of affiliated florists and its own floral production farms, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM facilitates same-day delivery services across the United States, reaching more than 90% of U.S.

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