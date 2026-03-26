Insider Selling: Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Insider Sells £18,892.44 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor sold 5,292 shares of Vistry Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 357, for a total transaction of £18,892.44.

Tim Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Tim Lawlor acquired 38 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 404 per share, with a total value of £153.52.

On Monday, February 16th, Tim Lawlor purchased 21 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 721 per share, for a total transaction of £151.41.

On Friday, January 16th, Tim Lawlor purchased 23 shares of Vistry Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 636 per share, for a total transaction of £146.28.

Vistry Group Stock Performance

Shares of VTY stock opened at GBX 351.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. Vistry Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 325.80 and a 12 month high of GBX 746.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 591.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 622.04.

Vistry Group ( LON:VTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 59.30 EPS for the quarter. Vistry Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistry Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 475 to GBX 385 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 803 to GBX 600 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vistry Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 670 to GBX 610 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 608 to GBX 659 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 640 to GBX 530 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 579.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VTY

About Vistry Group

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Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live.

Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers.

Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster.

We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

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