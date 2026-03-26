Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys New Holdings in Masimo Corporation $MASI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,641 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.06% of Masimo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $709,717,000 after acquiring an additional 171,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,619,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,575,000 after purchasing an additional 149,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Masimo by 20.2% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,419,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,410,000 after purchasing an additional 238,047 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Masimo by 21.7% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,381,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,779,000 after purchasing an additional 246,595 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Masimo Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $178.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Masimo Corporation has a twelve month low of $125.94 and a twelve month high of $179.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler downgraded Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Masimo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.17.

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Masimo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global medical technology company specializing in noninvasive monitoring solutions. The company’s flagship technology, Masimo SET® (Signal Extraction Technology), enhances the accuracy of pulse oximetry in challenging clinical conditions. Beyond pulse oximetry, Masimo’s portfolio extends to brain function monitoring, regional oximetry, and acoustic respiration rate monitoring, serving critical, acute, and ambulatory care settings.

In addition to its core monitoring technologies, Masimo offers a range of patient cables, sensors, and connectivity platforms designed to integrate with hospital information systems and remote monitoring applications.

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