Critical Analysis: California International Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIB) and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB)

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California International Bank, N.A. $5.09 million 2.77 N/A N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $303.12 million 2.55 $93.61 million $134.01 8.36

Profitability

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California International Bank, N.A..

This table compares California International Bank, N.A. and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California International Bank, N.A. N/A N/A N/A Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 30.88% 14.91% 1.67%

Volatility and Risk

California International Bank, N.A. has a beta of -1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 232% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp beats California International Bank, N.A. on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California International Bank, N.A.

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California International Bank, N.A. provides various banking products and services to personal and business customers in California. It offers checking accounts, savings and investment products, loans, ATM and debit cards, payment processing solutions, and online banking services. California International Bank, N.A. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Westminster, California.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

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Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; online banking services; and investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

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