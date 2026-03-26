Analyzing Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) and Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

CNO Financial Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zurich Insurance Group has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CNO Financial Group and Zurich Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNO Financial Group 1 1 3 0 2.40 Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 0 0 1.75

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $46.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.26%. Given CNO Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CNO Financial Group is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

95.4% of CNO Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNO Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CNO Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CNO Financial Group pays out 30.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CNO Financial Group and Zurich Insurance Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNO Financial Group $4.49 billion 0.86 $229.30 million $2.23 18.31 Zurich Insurance Group $62.95 billion 1.68 $6.80 billion N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than CNO Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares CNO Financial Group and Zurich Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNO Financial Group 4.94% 15.80% 1.07% Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CNO Financial Group beats Zurich Insurance Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face. The company also focuses on sale of voluntary benefit life and health insurance products for businesses, associations, and other membership groups by interacting with customers at their place of employment. In addition, it provides fixed indexed annuities; fixed interest annuities, including fixed rate single and flexible premium deferred annuities; single premium immediate annuities; supplemental health products, such as specified disease, accident, and hospital indemnity products; and long-term care plans primarily to retirees and older self-employed individuals in the middle-income market. Further, the company offers universal life and other interest-sensitive life products; and traditional life policies that include whole life, graded benefit life, term life, and single premium whole life products, as well as graded benefit life insurance products. It markets its products under the Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn brand names. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Zurich Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car and motor, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, energy and engineering lines, and marine; commercial management liability, financial institutions, and professional indemnity; and cyber, accident and health, and credit lines and surety insurance products, as well as and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers exchanges. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; and climate resilience, risk engineering, captive, and cyber resilience, as well as climate risk assessment and reinsurance services. The company serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. It sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

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