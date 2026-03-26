Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 11.28 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henderson High Income Trust had a net margin of 88.58% and a return on equity of 13.86%.
Henderson High Income Trust Trading Down 0.5%
LON:HHI traded down GBX 1 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 183.50. 110,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,567. The firm has a market cap of £311.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.28. Henderson High Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 144 and a 52-week high of GBX 211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile
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