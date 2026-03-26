Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported GBX 11.28 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Henderson High Income Trust had a net margin of 88.58% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Henderson High Income Trust Trading Down 0.5%

LON:HHI traded down GBX 1 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 183.50. 110,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,567. The firm has a market cap of £311.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.28. Henderson High Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 144 and a 52-week high of GBX 211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

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Henderson High Income Trust Company Profile

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Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks. The Trust invests predominantly in companies listed in the United Kingdom and does not expect to invest more than approximately 20% of total assets in non-United Kingdom listed companies.

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