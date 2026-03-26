New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ) Short Interest Update

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:NMFCZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,531 shares, an increase of 120.4% from the February 26th total of 2,509 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,401 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Price Performance

Shares of NMFCZ remained flat at $25.32 during trading hours on Thursday. 20,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $25.82.

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New Mountain Finance Co. 8.250% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%.

New Mountain Finance Co 8.250% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ: NMFCZ) are senior unsecured debt securities issued by New Mountain Finance Corporation, a closed-end business development company. These notes pay a fixed annual interest rate of 8.25%, with interest typically paid quarterly and a maturity date in 2028. The securities are listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market, offering investors a fixed-income instrument tied to the performance of the issuer’s diversified investment portfolio.

New Mountain Finance Corporation focuses on making debt and equity investments in middle-market companies across a range of sectors, including business services, healthcare, software, and specialty finance.

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