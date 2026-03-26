Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,058,912 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the February 26th total of 2,343,927 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,419,448 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 303.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $594,000.

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Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.08. 1,378,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,689. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $37.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85.

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1727 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%.

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The Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds with 1 to 15 years remaining to maturity. HYLB was launched on Dec 7, 2016 and is managed by Xtrackers.

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