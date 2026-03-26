Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,094 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the February 26th total of 57,465 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,668 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Caravelle International Group Stock Down 14.1%

Shares of Caravelle International Group stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,158. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. Caravelle International Group has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caravelle International Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Caravelle International Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Caravelle International Group Company Profile

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Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation and Heating Business segments. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. Caravelle International Group also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. The company provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. Caravelle International Group is headquartered in Singapore.

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