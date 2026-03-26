Head to Head Contrast: GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) versus Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) and Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Shake Shack”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $208.38 million 0.34 $590,000.00 ($0.26) -8.34 Shake Shack $1.45 billion 2.57 $45.72 million $1.09 79.94

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Shake Shack has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group. GEN Restaurant Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shake Shack, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Shake Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Shake Shack shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GEN Restaurant Group and Shake Shack, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 1 0 2 0 2.33 Shake Shack 1 14 10 1 2.42

GEN Restaurant Group currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 107.47%. Shake Shack has a consensus target price of $116.64, indicating a potential upside of 33.86%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Shake Shack.

Risk and Volatility

GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shake Shack has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and Shake Shack’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group -0.61% 0.51% 0.09% Shake Shack 3.16% 11.08% 3.23%

Summary

Shake Shack beats GEN Restaurant Group on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group

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GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About Shake Shack

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Shake Shack Inc. owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

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