Contrasting Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) & Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW)

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A – Get Free Report) and Outdoor (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Heico has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outdoor has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heico and Outdoor”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heico $4.49 billion 6.54 $690.39 million $4.57 46.04 Outdoor $49.40 million 4.81 -$130.83 million $0.04 50.63

Heico has higher revenue and earnings than Outdoor. Heico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.0% of Heico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Outdoor shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Heico shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Outdoor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heico and Outdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heico 15.38% 16.57% 8.34% Outdoor -161.16% -8.65% -7.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heico and Outdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heico 0 1 0 1 3.00 Outdoor 1 1 2 0 2.25

Outdoor has a consensus target price of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 18.52%. Given Outdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outdoor is more favorable than Heico.

Summary

Heico beats Outdoor on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heico

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HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, interconnect, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial aircraft, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircraft. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding and suppression filters; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons and emergency locator transmission beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners; self-sealing auxiliary fuel systems; active antenna systems; and nuclear radiation detectors. The company serves customers primarily in the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.

About Outdoor

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AMMO, Inc. designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms. It also owns and operates GunBroker.com, an auction site that supports the lawful sale of firearms, ammunition, and hunting/shooting accessories. In addition, the company's products comprises of armor piercing and hard armor piercing incendiary precision ammunition; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company has a license agreement with Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. AMMO, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

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