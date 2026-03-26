Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Makes New $5.05 Million Investment in First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.08% of First American Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,133,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $393,690,000 after purchasing an additional 500,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First American Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,293,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,816,000 after buying an additional 168,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in First American Financial by 194.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,306,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,415,000 after buying an additional 2,183,960 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 31.3% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,598,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,657,000 after buying an additional 380,744 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 16.9% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,430,000 after buying an additional 224,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

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First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $58.33 on Thursday. First American Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Stephens raised shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First American Financial from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

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Insider Transactions at First American Financial

In related news, Director Parker S. Kennedy bought 44,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,042,461.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 251,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,067,803.20. This trade represents a 21.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and diversified real estate-related data and analytics. Headquartered in Santa Ana, California, the company serves customers throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Its business is built on the underwriting capabilities of its title insurance operations combined with comprehensive closing and escrow services for homebuyers, sellers, mortgage lenders and real estate professionals.

The company’s title insurance segment issues policies that protect property owners and mortgage lenders against defects in titles, liens or encumbrances that can arise during real property transactions.

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