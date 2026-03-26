Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $4.57 Million Position in Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,366 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.26% of Universal Technical Institute worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,901,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 68.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 61,971 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $721,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $5,901,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 511.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 237,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 198,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 22,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $841,094.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,285.40. The trade was a 37.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Todd A. Hitchcock sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $615,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,455.72. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,961 shares of company stock worth $5,248,127. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

UTI opened at $39.67 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $220.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UTI shares. Zacks Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTI

Universal Technical Institute Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI’s curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

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