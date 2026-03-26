Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,503,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,856,000 after purchasing an additional 558,602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,668,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,042,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,090,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,275 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $335,586,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,546,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $373.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $426.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.78.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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