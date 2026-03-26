Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $4.76 Million Stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL cut its stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865,720 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.14% of Alignment Healthcare worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,968,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,752,000 after buying an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,089,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,516,000 after buying an additional 6,940,277 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,243,000 after acquiring an additional 311,424 shares in the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 5,015,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,222,000 after acquiring an additional 300,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,466,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,943,000 after acquiring an additional 296,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on ALHC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1,756.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.63 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

In related news, CEO John E. Kao sold 605,648 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $11,349,843.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,234,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,870,669.56. The trade was a 21.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 282,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $5,285,991.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 1,385,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,958,029.58. The trade was a 16.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,418,393 shares of company stock worth $46,473,667 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

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