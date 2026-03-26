IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in iShares India 50 ETF $INDY

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDY opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.94 million, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.45. iShares India 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index. Due to the use of representative sampling, the Fund may or may not hold all of the securities that are included in the Index.

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