JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 11,496 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF $BBIB

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BATS:BBIB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 68.09% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF worth $16,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIB. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF Trading Up 0.3%

BBIB stock opened at $98.49 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF has a 1-year low of $97.23 and a 1-year high of $100.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.61.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Treasury Bond 3-10 Year ETF (BBIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 3 -7 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasurys with three to ten years until maturity. Constituents are selected using the same manner that they are weighted. BBIB was launched on Apr 19, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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