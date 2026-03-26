JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.16 Million Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,433 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.53% of Green Brick Partners worth $17,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,228.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 195.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 45.5% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Green Brick Partners Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $63.94 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $50.57 and a one year high of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 25.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Green Brick Partners’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

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Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NASDAQ: GRBK) is a Dallas, Texas–based residential homebuilder and land development company. Founded in 2006, the company acquires, develops and sells residential lots and constructs single?family detached homes, townhomes and multi?family rental communities. Green Brick Partners also offers master?planned community development and delivers improved lot ready capability through its funded land development segment.

Operating across key Sun Belt markets, Green Brick Partners serves homebuyers in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Greater Houston, Austin and the Atlanta metropolitan area.

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