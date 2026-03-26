Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Position Raised by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Phillip Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $480.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.75.

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Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $382.09 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $471.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.50, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,904,987.50. The trade was a 4.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 53,623 shares worth $21,832,908. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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