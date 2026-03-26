Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Paychex’s conference call:
- Q3 financial outperformance: Revenue rose 20% to $1.8B and adjusted operating income increased 22% year-over-year, with adjusted EPS up 15% and free cash flow up 27%, driven by productivity and price realization.
- Paycor integration gaining momentum: Management says the integration is on track to exceed fiscal 2026 synergy targets, with Paycor contributing ~19 percentage points to growth and bookings and broker referrals re-accelerating to pre-acquisition levels.
- Accelerating AI strategy: Paychex has deployed 500+ AI capabilities (including generative compliance tools and voice/email payroll agents) that management says are boosting productivity, sales effectiveness, and client outcomes while leveraging proprietary payroll/regulatory data as a moat.
- PEO and benefits momentum: PEO worksite-employee growth outpaced the industry with high single-digit WSE growth and record retention, plus strong enrollment and adoption of Paychex Perks (350k unique employee purchasers), supporting durable growth in ASO/PEO/retirement.
- Guidance and capital priorities: Fiscal 2026 guidance was reaffirmed (interest-on-funds range raised to $200–$210M), Q4 growth/adj. margin color given (~12% growth, 41–42% margin), and a $1B buyback authorization announced alongside ~$1.8B cash and ~$5B total borrowings.
Paychex Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Paychex has a 12-month low of $86.89 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.39.
Paychex Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Paychex from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $119.94.
View Our Latest Analysis on PAYX
Trending Headlines about Paychex
Here are the key news stories impacting Paychex this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q3 beats — Paychex reported adjusted EPS $1.71 (vs. ~$1.67 est.) and revenue $1.81B, +20% Y/Y, beating sales/earnings expectations and citing broad segment strength. Zacks: PAYX Beats Q3
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue drivers — Management highlighted AI advisory services and contribution from the Paycor acquisition as key growth levers helping revenue acceleration. Benzinga: Revenue Soars on AI/Paycor
- Positive Sentiment: Market reaction — Multiple outlets note a strong trading response after the print, with shares rising as investors reward top-line beat and execution on integration. MarketWatch: Outperforms Peers
- Positive Sentiment: Upbeat guidance/comments — Analysts and coverage pieces emphasize double-digit bottom-line growth and an encouraging FY outlook tied to product uptake and scale benefits. Yahoo Finance: Earnings Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call/transcript available — Management commentary and the full call transcript are live for detail on margin outlook and integration timing; investors will parse guidance and expense cadence. Seeking Alpha: Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation talk — Some analysts argue the stock already prices in risks and view current levels as offering value after the year decline; this frames differing investor time horizons. Seeking Alpha: Valuation Piece
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-earnings focus — Coverage ahead of the print emphasized Paycor integration as a key watch item; investors should monitor cadence of cost synergies. Investing.com: Paycor Integration Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Cost and margin pressure — Some reports flag rising costs that pressured margins, prompting investor concern despite top-line strength. Blockonomi: Cost Pressures
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish coverage persists — Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a sell rating ahead of the report, signaling lingering skepticism among some sell?side analysts. Globe & Mail: Cantor Fitzgerald
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4,141.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,409,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,423 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Paychex by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,747,000 after purchasing an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Paychex by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,051,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,319,000 after purchasing an additional 557,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,353,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.
Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.
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