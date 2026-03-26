Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Paychex’s conference call:

Get Paychex alerts:

Q3 financial outperformance: Revenue rose 20% to $1.8B and adjusted operating income increased 22% year-over-year, with adjusted EPS up 15% and free cash flow up 27%, driven by productivity and price realization.

Revenue rose 20% to $1.8B and adjusted operating income increased 22% year-over-year, with adjusted EPS up 15% and free cash flow up 27%, driven by productivity and price realization. Paycor integration gaining momentum: Management says the integration is on track to exceed fiscal 2026 synergy targets, with Paycor contributing ~19 percentage points to growth and bookings and broker referrals re-accelerating to pre-acquisition levels.

Management says the integration is on track to exceed fiscal 2026 synergy targets, with Paycor contributing ~19 percentage points to growth and bookings and broker referrals re-accelerating to pre-acquisition levels. Accelerating AI strategy: Paychex has deployed 500+ AI capabilities (including generative compliance tools and voice/email payroll agents) that management says are boosting productivity, sales effectiveness, and client outcomes while leveraging proprietary payroll/regulatory data as a moat.

Paychex has deployed 500+ AI capabilities (including generative compliance tools and voice/email payroll agents) that management says are boosting productivity, sales effectiveness, and client outcomes while leveraging proprietary payroll/regulatory data as a moat. PEO and benefits momentum: PEO worksite-employee growth outpaced the industry with high single-digit WSE growth and record retention, plus strong enrollment and adoption of Paychex Perks (350k unique employee purchasers), supporting durable growth in ASO/PEO/retirement.

PEO worksite-employee growth outpaced the industry with high single-digit WSE growth and record retention, plus strong enrollment and adoption of Paychex Perks (350k unique employee purchasers), supporting durable growth in ASO/PEO/retirement. Guidance and capital priorities: Fiscal 2026 guidance was reaffirmed (interest-on-funds range raised to $200–$210M), Q4 growth/adj. margin color given (~12% growth, 41–42% margin), and a $1B buyback authorization announced alongside ~$1.8B cash and ~$5B total borrowings.

Paychex Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Paychex has a 12-month low of $86.89 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.39.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Paychex from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $119.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Trending Headlines about Paychex

Here are the key news stories impacting Paychex this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 4,141.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,409,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,423 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,809,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Paychex by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,747,000 after purchasing an additional 790,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Paychex by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,051,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,319,000 after purchasing an additional 557,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,353,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas “Tom” Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company’s core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers’ compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.