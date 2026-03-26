Delixy Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DLXY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delixy Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 241,542 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the February 26th total of 35,785 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,476,352 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Delixy Price Performance

DLXY stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. Delixy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.16.

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Delixy (NASDAQ:DLXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.00 million for the quarter.

About Delixy

Delixy Holdings Limited is a company principally engaged in the trading of oil-related products, including crude oil and oil-based products such as fuel oils, motor gasoline, additives, gas condensate, base oils, asphalt, petrochemicals and naphtha. Delixy Holdings Limited is based in Singapore.

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