HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Down 6.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $238.03 and last traded at $244.9090. Approximately 461,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,723,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on HubSpot from $800.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.34.

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HubSpot Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $266.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.65 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.47%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.75, for a total transaction of $2,233,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 370,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,364,114.50. The trade was a 2.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,691 shares of company stock worth $7,250,662. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

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HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

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