Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HST. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

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Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,345 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 125.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 63,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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