First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (NASDAQ:MDIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This is a 73.6% increase from First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDIV opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04. First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $406.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.62.

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About First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund

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The Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index of equal-weighted US-listed securities, comprised of dividend-paying equities, REITs, preferred securities, MLPs, and a high-yield bond ETF. MDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

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