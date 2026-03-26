Keyera (TSE:KEY) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$54.63 and last traded at C$54.34, with a volume of 134493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$53.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Keyera from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.45.

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Keyera Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.02.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 2.2166667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.17%.

About Keyera

(Get Free Report)

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil. The firm currently has interests in about a dozen active gas plants and operates over 4,000 km of pipelines.

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