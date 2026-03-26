Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $8.9040. Voestalpine shares last traded at $8.9040, with a volume of 164 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Voestalpine Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Voestalpine had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Voestalpine

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Voestalpine AG is a leading steel-based technology and capital goods group headquartered in Linz, Austria. The company specializes in the production of high-quality steel and sophisticated components for a range of industries, including automotive, railway systems, aerospace, energy, and construction. It operates across all major processing steps in steel production, from raw?material processing and steelmaking to downstream activities such as coating, processing, and assembly.

Voestalpine’s portfolio is organized into several business divisions.

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