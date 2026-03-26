WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (NASDAQ:DVSP) Short Interest Update

WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (NASDAQ:DVSP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,752 shares, an increase of 353.1% from the February 26th total of 828 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 922 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF Stock Performance

DVSP stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $28.23.

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WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF

WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF stock. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF ( NASDAQ:DVSP Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 9.66% of WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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The WEBs Defined Volatility SPY ETF (DVSP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that primarily invests in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), while alternately allocating between total return swaps and cash positions for a target annual volatility rate of 20%. DVSP was launched on Dec 16, 2024 and is issued by WEBs.

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