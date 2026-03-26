VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,129 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the February 26th total of 16,433 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,192 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSB opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.99. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $258.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.