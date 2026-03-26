VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,129 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the February 26th total of 16,433 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,192 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSB opened at $61.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.99. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $258.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.96.
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks the performance of the Compass EMP US Small Cap High Dividend 100 Volatility Weighted Index by investing in small-cap dividend-paying US common stocks. CSB was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
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