ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

ThyssenKrupp AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.79, but opened at $9.45. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 562 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TKAMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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ThyssenKrupp Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.00.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. ThyssenKrupp had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS: TKAMY) is a diversified German industrial conglomerate headquartered in Essen and Düsseldorf. Formed in 1999 through the merger of Thyssen AG and Friedrich Krupp GmbH, the company operates across multiple segments, including steel production, materials distribution, industrial engineering, elevator technology and automotive components.

In its Materials Services division, ThyssenKrupp supplies processed and semi-finished steel products and high-performance materials to industries such as automotive, construction and machinery manufacturing.

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