NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC Has $24.45 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 392,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 11.1% of NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. NerdWallet Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $63.97 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

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