KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Needham & Company LLC

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $866.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

In related news, insider Paul K. Audhya sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $83,361.78. Following the sale, the insider owned 138,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,965.31. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $156,229.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 442,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,688.31. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,378 shares of company stock worth $522,290. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 77,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,890,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 364.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small?molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm’s scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista’s approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company’s lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.