JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 11,405 Shares of AZZ Inc. $AZZ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.55% of AZZ worth $17,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in AZZ by 157.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 182,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 111,942 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 26,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 24,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get AZZ alerts:

AZZ Trading Up 3.1%

AZZ stock opened at $128.35 on Thursday. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $141.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.52 and its 200 day moving average is $114.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.97 million. AZZ had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

AZZ announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 7.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZZ

In other AZZ news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $397,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,728. This represents a 11.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.29, for a total value of $3,182,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,986.78. The trade was a 13.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 33,281 shares of company stock worth $4,239,080 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut AZZ from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a report on Monday, December 29th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AZZ

AZZ Profile

(Free Report)

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.