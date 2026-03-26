Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Up 1,141.0% in March

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,177 shares, a growth of 1,141.0% from the February 26th total of 256 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,348 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Trading Down 0.4%

HGTXU traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,102. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

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Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

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Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) is a passive oil and gas royalty trust that holds specified overriding royalty interests in producing properties within the Hugoton natural gas field, one of North America’s largest conventional gas accumulations. The trust itself does not conduct exploration or development activities; instead, it collects and distributes a fixed percentage of production revenue generated by third?party operators on its interest acreage.

The primary assets of the trust cover acreage in the Hugoton Field spanning southwestern Kansas, the Texas Panhandle, and adjacent areas of Oklahoma.

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