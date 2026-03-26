Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF $KIE

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,464 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned about 0.68% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,104,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 81,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,988,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 57.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of KIE stock opened at $54.60 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $61.27. The company has a market capitalization of $458.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

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