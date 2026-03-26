15,348 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWY. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

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iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $252.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.81. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.65 and a twelve month high of $288.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

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