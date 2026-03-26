JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $19.47 Million Position in Firefly Aerospace, Inc. $FLY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 664,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Firefly Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Industrial Partners LP acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,863,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $53,409,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,711,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,337,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $19,899,000.

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Firefly Aerospace News Roundup

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FLY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Firefly Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLY opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.00. Firefly Aerospace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter. Firefly Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 234.80% and a negative net margin of 186.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 541.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Firefly Aerospace

(Free Report)

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly’s product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

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