JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $19.47 Million Position in Firefly Aerospace, Inc. $FLY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Firefly Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 664,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.42% of Firefly Aerospace at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Industrial Partners LP acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,863,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $53,409,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,711,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,337,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $19,899,000.
Firefly Aerospace News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Firefly Aerospace this week:
- Positive Sentiment: SpaceX IPO reports are lifting the whole space sector, sending aerospace and satellite names higher and benefiting Firefly as a peer in the sector; this market-wide uplift is a key driver of FLY’s move. SpaceX IPO excitement sends space stocks soaring as Wall Street prepares for blockbuster offering
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets reported SpaceX could file an IPO prospectus imminently, which has triggered sector rotation into smaller rocket makers and suppliers, including Firefly. Firefly Aerospace Stock Surges As SpaceX Plans IPO Reveal
- Positive Sentiment: CNBC cited broad rallies in space names after the SpaceX filing reports — Firefly was named among the big winners as traders rotated into rocket-makers. Space stocks rally on reports of SpaceX’s imminent IPO filing
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying: about 28,970 call contracts traded (a ~171% jump vs. typical volume), indicating speculative bullish positioning that can amplify upward intraday pressure on the stock. (Reported trading data)
- Positive Sentiment: Operational/contract signal: Firefly supported Lockheed Martin in two responsive-space exercises for the U.S. Space Force (VICTUS DIEM), reinforcing its defense relationships and program relevance — a fundamental positive for longer-term revenue credibility. Firefly Aerospace Supports U.S. Space Force VICTUS DIEM Exercise
- Neutral Sentiment: Roundups and “movers” lists included FLY as a notable gainer today; these mentions track the price move but are not standalone catalysts. These stocks are today’s movers: Arm, Intel, AMD, Firefly Aerospace, Robinhood, JD.com, Sarepta, and more
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data entries appear to show a reporting anomaly (0 shares / NaN changes across March snapshots). No clear short-covering signal is evident from the provided short interest figures. (Internal data)
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Firefly Aerospace
Firefly Aerospace Stock Performance
NASDAQ FLY opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of -3.00. Firefly Aerospace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 6.20.
Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter. Firefly Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 234.80% and a negative net margin of 186.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 541.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
About Firefly Aerospace
Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.
Firefly’s product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.
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