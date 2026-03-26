JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 888,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.03% of Progyny worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,106,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,484,000 after acquiring an additional 235,513 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,996,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,931,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after acquiring an additional 39,666 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Progyny by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,656,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,649,000 after purchasing an additional 412,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 696,447 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Progyny from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Progyny from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Progyny from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Progyny to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Progyny from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

Insider Activity at Progyny

In related news, EVP Allison Swartz sold 4,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $81,031.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 89,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,894.60. This trade represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,455 shares of company stock valued at $129,515 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $17.75 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.44.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 4.54%.The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.450 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company’s digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny’s offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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